Maruti Suzuki Sales Decline By 6.27 Percent In June 2025; Exports Hit All-Time High

Maruti Suzuki has announced its sales report for the month of June 2025. In the month Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 167,993 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 121,339 units, sales to other OEMs of 8,812 units, and exports of 37,842 units. Notably, the exports reached an all-time monthly high.

Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki, said- "The slowdown in passenger vehicle sales is largely due to a sharp decline in the smaller segment cars. Historically, passenger vehicle sales used to grow at 1.5 times the GDP growth. But now even after 6.5% GDP growth, the car market is nearly flattish. This is because the once mass small car segment is not participating in the growth at all. This is clearly an affordability issue. Since 2019, entry-level price point in the industry has jumped by over 70%, largely driven by stricter regulations and the sales of smaller cars have fallen by over 70%."

The Maruti Suzuki sales report for June 2025 claims that the brand sold a total of 6,414 units of mini sub-segment cars, which include the Alto and S-Presso. In June 2024, the sub-segment registered 9,395 unit sales.

Maruti Suzuki's compact sub-segment recorded sales of 54,177 units in June 2025, which earlier stood at 64,049 units in June 2024. The brand has cars like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR under the segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz witnessed a hike in sales, recording sales of 1,028 units in June 2025, compared to the 572 units sold in June 2024.

The Indian car maker has seven utility vehicles in the portfolio, which include- Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6. The segment registered sales of 47,947 units in June 2025, which is lower compared to the 52,373 units sold in June 2024.

Talking about the export, Maruti Suzuki recorded export of 37,842 units in June 2025, which has witnessed a significant increase, compared to the 31,033 units exported in June 2024.