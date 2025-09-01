Maruti Suzuki Begins e-Vitara Shipment To Europe, Check Details

Maruti Suzuki India Limited ("Maruti Suzuki") commenced the exports of Suzuki's first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e-Vitara, in August. Over 2,900 units of the e-Vitara were shipped from Pipavav Port in Gujarat to 12 European countries - the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, France, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Austria, and Belgium.

This important milestone comes in the backdrop of the event held at the Company's manufacturing facility in Hansalpur, Gujarat, on 26th August, where Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, commemorated the start of production of e-Vitara and hailed Maruti Suzuki as a brand ambassador of the 'Make in India' initiative.

The e-Vitara is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat manufacturing facility. The start of exports marks a key milestone in Suzuki's roadmap to establish India as the global production hub for e-Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

Celebrating this milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The Hon'ble Prime Minister's recognition of Maruti Suzuki as a brand ambassador of 'Make in India' is the highest possible honour we could think of. The start of export of the e-Vitara to Europe is indeed a proud and defining moment for us. To delight customers in over 100 countries, the product has to be truly world class in terms of technology, design, safety and performance. Built on an all-new electric vehicle (EV) platform, HEARTECT-e, the e-Vitara features a design that combines a sense of advanced technology and strength. We are sure that with a nimble and sharp driving experience, it will delight customers in Europe."