Maruti Suzuki August Sales 2025: Down By Wholesale Stood At 1,80,683 Units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported total sales of 1,80,683 units in August 2025, a marginal dip from 1,81,782 units in August 2024. The decline was largely driven by weaker domestic passenger vehicle (PV) demand, even as exports provided some relief.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,31,278 units, down from 1,43,075 units of the corresponding month last year. This comes down to a YoY drop of 8 per cent. Further, the entry-level mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) was the hardest hit, plunging from 10,648 units in August 2024 to 6,853 units this year, corresponding a massive YoY drop of 36 per cent.

Following the suit, the utility vehicle segment, comprising Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6, slipped to 54,043 units, compared to 62,684 units of last year.

Putting the rescue efforts was the compact segment - Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR. Well, it showed resilience, growing slightly from 58,051 to 59,597 units. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco van, remained steady at 10,785 units. Also, the contribution from sedan segment remained zero, as the Ciaz is not on sale anymore.

Exports surged sharply, rising to 36,538 units in August 2025, compared to 26,003 in the same month last year. This 40% jump highlights Maruti Suzuki's growing focus on international markets. In fact, these numbers could soon see a further rise, with Maruti Suzuki starting to export e-Vitara to foreign markets, while producing it locally in India.

For the April-August 2025 period, total sales (domestic + export) stood at 8,89,070 units, broadly flat compared to 8,78,691 units during the same period last fiscal. While domestic sales dropped, exports of 1,65,255 units were significantly higher than 1,20,548 units last year.