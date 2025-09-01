Hyundai Leads Over Tata In August 2025, Wholesale Stood At 60,501 Units

Hyundai Motor India has announced its monthly sales for August 2025, and it stands at 60,501 units. The company wholesales a total of 44,001 cars in the country, while it shipped 16,500 units overseas. This is a bounce back for the brand, as the figure stood at 60,073 for July this year. In fact, it managed to overtake Tata Motors, as the indigenous brand's car sales figures stood at 43,315 units last month.

Besides, Hyundai claims that it has strengthened its position as a leading car exporter, establishing the South Korean brand's Indian arm as a global manufacturing hub by exporting 1,18,840 units between Jan-Aug 2025. With a strong year-on-year growth of 21% in exports in August 2025, HMIL marches ahead on the Government of India's 'Make-in-India' roadmap.

Also Read: Tata Motors' Car Sales Drop By 7 Pc In August, Retailing 43,315 Units

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, "Transcending geographical boundaries, we at Hyundai Motor India take immense pride in 'Make in India' and continue delivering world-class, value-driven products that are tailored for global markets. Our goal is to establish India as a strategic manufacturing base for emerging economies and to become Hyundai's largest export hub outside South Korea."

He added, "This ambition is gaining strong traction month on month. Our exports grew by an impressive 21% year-on-year in August 2025. By synergising world-class manufacturing technologies with the supremely skilled Indian workforce, we continue to play a pivotal role in supporting the Government of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative."

Also, recently, Hyundai Motor India Limited has received top-tier credit ratings from CRISIL Limited, one of India's rating agencies. The rating further signifies the brand's strong financial standing. As per CRISIL's latest review dated August 21, 2025, these ratings highlight Hyundai's financial discipline, consistent performance, and prudent risk management practices. The reaffirmation of CRISIL AAA/Stable for long-term facilities underscores the company's highest degree of safety with regard to the timely servicing of financial obligations.