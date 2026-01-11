Makar Sankranti Nears, Fear Of Kite Threads Increases - This Jugaad Will Keep You Safe

Makar Sankranti is approaching, bringing the joy of colourful kites soaring across the skies. Yet, the sharp manjha strings used during kite flying can pose serious risks, especially to riders on two-wheelers. Staying safe requires simple but effective measures-wearing full-face helmets, using scarves or neck guards, and remaining alert near kite-flying zones to avoid injuries to the neck or face. Celebrated on 14 January 2026, the festival marks the sun's entry into Capricorn, symbolising harvest, hope, and longer days. Amid festivities, riders must prioritise safety to enjoy the season without accidents.

A recent video shared by Surat Traffic Police highlights their efforts to promote two-wheeler safety during Makar Sankranti. In the clip, officials are seen interacting with riders, stressing the importance of wearing helmets and protective gear to reduce accident risks. Alongside awareness, the police distributed innovative safety guards and neck collars, designed to deflect sharp kite strings, or 'manjha', which often pose serious threats on city roads. This practical Indian jugaad helps riders navigate safely through streets where stray threads can cause injuries to the chest or throat, ensuring festive celebrations remain joyful without compromising road safety.

Here are a few practical safety tips for riders during Makar Sankranti:

Wear Protective Gears

When riding during kite-flying season, opt for full-body clothing to minimise the risk if you come across sharp 'manjha' strings. Covering up helps reduce the impact of cuts, while a sturdy pair of riding gloves offers added protection against hand injuries. These simple precautions can make your journey safer and more comfortable amid festive skies.

Wear Helmets

Never skip wearing a helmet, even for short rides like heading to the corner for snacks. A certified full-face helmet with the visor down shields your eyes, face, and neck from stray 'manjha' strings. Extra caution is vital near open grounds, rooftops, or busy kite-flying zones, where the risk of sudden encounters is highest.

Neck Guards

Police in cities such as Surat have handed out protective neck collars to bikers to guard against dangerous 'manjha' cuts. Riders can also safeguard themselves by wrapping scarves, using thick mufflers, or opting for specially designed neck guards that provide an extra layer of protection during the kite-flying season.

Install Safety Guards

Some riders add a small rod or wire to the front of their bikes, acting as a guard that deflects kite strings before they can reach and injure the rider. This simple modification serves as an effective safety measure during Makar Sankranti, helping two-wheeler users navigate through areas where 'manjha' is commonly found.

Stay Aware

Riders must stay alert during Makar Sankranti by avoiding kite-flying hotspots such as open grounds and rooftops, where stray strings are common. Slowing down in these areas provides crucial reaction time if a manjha thread suddenly crosses the path. Constantly scanning the road ahead for dangling strings or groups flying kites helps prevent unexpected accidents and ensures safer rides.



