Magh Mela: Over 21 Lakh Take Dip At Sangam On Makar Sankranti

More than 21 lakh devotees took dip in the Ganga and the Sangam at the ongoing Magh Mela here on Thursday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, officials said.

A Magh Mela administration official said bathing began from midnight and by 8 am, around 21 lakh people had performed the ritual bath.

Given that the auspicious period for Makar Sankranti continues throughout the day, the number of pilgrims is expected to cross one crore by evening, he added.

Explaining the religious significance of the day, local priest Ravishankar Mishra said Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of the sun's northward journey (Uttarayan).

"The period from sunrise to sunset is considered highly auspicious, and worship of the Sun God and chanting of the Gayatri Mantra on this day is believed to be especially fruitful," he said.

Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agrawal said the Magh Mela is spread over 800 hectares across seven sectors. More than 25,000 toilets have been set up in the fair area, and over 3,500 sanitation workers have been deployed.

Agrawal said a tent city has been established at the Magh Mela for visitors wishing to observe short-term 'Kalpvas' (period dedicated to spiritual purification), offering facilities such as meditation and yoga. To facilitate smooth movement of devotees, services like bike taxis and golf carts have also been arranged.

Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Neeraj Pandey said over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across the fair area to ensure the safety of pilgrims and smooth crowd movement. For effective crowd and traffic management, 42 temporary parking facilities have been developed this year, with capacity to accommodate more than one lakh vehicles.

He added that multiple ghats have been constructed for the Magh Mela 2025-26, equipped with all basic amenities, including changing rooms for devotees.

