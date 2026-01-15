Internet Asks 'Where's Rashmika Mandanna?' After Vijay Deverakonda Shares Sankranthi Pics With Family

Festive fervour is at an all-time high as South stars celebrate Makar Sankranti with their family members. On the auspicious occasion, Vijay Deverakonda shared a series of adorable famjam pictures on Instagram.

About Vijay Deverakonda's Makar Sankranti Celebration With Family

The images featured the actor performing puja with his family. He was seen dressed in a white shirt, dhoti, and a matching angavastram.

The caption read, "Happy Sankranthi to all of you, my beautiful people. From our family to all of your families :) Next year, I promised mom to celebrate it in the village."

However, it seems some netizens missed Rashmika in the post. One wrote, "Next year it's gonna be special Vijju," while another commented, "Next year, everyone will celebrate together with Rashmika." Another shared a GIF of Rashmika Mandanna in a yellow suit. Other comments read, "Someone is missing there," and "Where is Rashmika?" Take a look at a few comments here:

To note, Rashmika is currently in Japan for the release of Pushpa 2. It will be released there on 16 January.

Talking about Vijay and Rashmika, they are set to get married on February 26, as sources told NDTV. The wedding is said to be a private affair attended by close friends and family. The duo is also expected to host a reception for members of the film industry in Hyderabad.

Sources claim that the ceremony will take place at a palace in Udaipur. The duo got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025. So far, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has confirmed their engagement or the upcoming wedding.

Earlier this month, Vijay and Rashmika were spotted at Hyderabad airport after returning from their vacation in Italy. While they reportedly travelled separately, they were seen at the airport around the same time on January 5.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom. The actor will next be seen in Rowdy Janardhana. Rashmika Mandanna last appeared in the Telugu film The Girlfriend. Her upcoming projects include Cocktail 2 and Mysaa.



