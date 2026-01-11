Tata Punch Facelift Launching On January 13 With These Changes

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the facelifted Punch in India on January 13, 2026, marking a significant refresh for one of its most popular sub-4m SUVs. In the run-up to the unveiling, the company has gradually teased details about the model, starting with design highlights and later confirming variant structures and colour options. With the official launch just around the corner, here's a comprehensive look at the changes buyers can expect from this Nissan Magnite rival.

Front

The Punch facelift retains its familiar silhouette but introduces a sharper, more modern front fascia. The headlamp units have been reworked with new lighting elements, while the daytime running lamps align with Tata's latest design language seen on the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Piano black accents, a redesigned lower grille, and fresh skid plates add to the SUV's sporty yet premium appeal. Together, these tweaks give the Punch a more cohesive family resemblance within Tata's broader SUV lineup.

Rear

At the back, the facelift brings redesigned taillamps with updated detailing, though the overall outline remains similar to the outgoing model. The rear bumper has been reshaped to deliver a stronger, more robust stance, enhancing the Punch's road presence. These subtle but effective changes ensure the SUV looks refreshed without losing its recognisable character.

Interior

The cabin of the Punch facelift has undergone notable revisions. A new twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo immediately catches the eye, while toggle-type switches replace conventional buttons for a sleeker feel. The AC vents have been redesigned, and the instrument cluster now features a 7-inch TFT display, offering clearer graphics and improved functionality. Feature additions include a 360-degree camera system, six airbags for enhanced safety, and updated infotainment options. Collectively, these upgrades elevate the Punch's interior to match evolving customer expectations in the compact SUV segment.

Also Read: Toyota Innova And Fortuner Get Price Increase By Up To 74,000, Variants Rejigged -Details

Fresh Colour Palette

Tata has also introduced new paint schemes to broaden the Punch's appeal. Buyers can now choose from Cyantafic Blue, Caramel Yellow, Bengal Rouge Red, Daytona Grey, Coorg Clouds Silver, and Pristine White. The showroom unit recently spotted in Coorg Clouds Silver highlights the SUV's refreshed personality, giving customers more vibrant choices to suit individual tastes.

Also Read: Hyundai Staria Electric MPV Breaks Cover With 400 Km Range

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Punch facelift will debut Tata's 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, already seen in other models from the brand. This new option will complement the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, offering buyers more performance flexibility. While detailed specifications are yet to be announced, the addition of a turbo unit is expected to significantly enhance driving dynamics and broaden the Punch's appeal among enthusiasts.