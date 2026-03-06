Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition To Get More Units After Popular Demand

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the BE6 Batman Edition in the Indian market in August 2025 at a starting price of Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The car came as part of a special collaboration between the Indian automaker and DC Comics of Warner Bros, and was limited to 300 units. Later, the brand increased production to 999 units, and it got sold out like hot cakes in 135 seconds. Now, the automaker has decided to produce more units in response to consumer demand with bookings open for one day on March 10, 2026 and deliveries to be initiated on April 10, 2026.

Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition: Design

The special edition of the electric SUV comes with a satin black shade carrying the aura of Batman. To add more flair, body cladding on the wheel arches and bumpers has a glossy finish. The SUV also gets custom Batman decals on the front doors, the Dark Knight badge on the tailgate, the Batman logo on the front fender, bumper, and reverse lamp.

Adding to this, the SUV is equipped with 19-inch wheels with the option of 20-inch wheels. Highlighting its unique nature, the hub caps have a Batman logo contrasted by brakes and springs finished in alchemy gold paint.

Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition: Interior

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition extends its Gotham-themed narrative to the interior as well. A brushed alchemy plaque located on the dashboard showcases the edition number, enhancing its exclusivity. The instrument panel, clad in charcoal leather, is accentuated by a brushed alchemy gold halo surrounding the driver's area, creating a striking ambiance.

The seats, made of suede and leather, include golden highlights and feature the Dark Knight Trilogy emblem, while the dashboard's pinstripe graphics and branding pay a subtle homage to Batman's legacy. The steering wheel, controller, electric parking brake, and key fob all display the Batman logo.

Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition: Range, Powertrain

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is built on the top-tier Pack Three variant. Consequently, it features a 79 kWh battery, which is said to have an ARAI-claimed range of 682 km. It is driven by an electric motor located on the rear axle, generating 286 hp and 380 Nm of maximum torque. The AC charging options include 7.2 kW or 11 kW chargers, which are available at an additional cost beyond the ex-showroom price.