Before G-Wagen, Hummer Was Celebs' Favourite Boxy SUV: The Cricketer Who Owned it

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is one of the most iconic names in the world of cars. Popular for its butch looks and off-road capabilities, the vehicle has become a favourite among celebrities in India and across the globe. However, before the German SUV, Hummer was the favourite boxy SUV of the celebrities. Made popular by Arnold Schwarzenegger, the SUV made its way to the garage of stars, including the Indian cricketers. It became one of the most prominent vehicles in the collections of MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh.

Hummer Story

Designed to be rugged and powerful, the story of the Hummer began in the 1980s as a vehicle developed for the military. Brought to life by AM General, the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) became an indispensable asset for the military and earned its name, Hummer. In the 90s, the popularity of the vehicle had reached the civilians. Come 1992, and the Hummer H1 made its public debut.

To fine-tune the vehicle and make it better suited for public use, the brand brought the Hummer H2 in 2002. While it retained the design of the H1, there were changes for the urban environment. Further refinement led to its evolution as the Hummer H3. This iteration was more versatile, fuel-efficient and relatively smaller. However, the most popular continued to be the H2. It was owned by celebs like Britney Spears, Mike Tyson, and Schwarzenegger.

MS Dhoni's Hummer

In the Indian cricket scene, MS Dhoni's enviable garage also had a Hummer H2. The vehicle complemented his persona with its powerful presence and shared space with models like Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, Ferrari 599 GTO, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and other vehicles in his garage.

Harbhajan Singh's Hummer

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, known for his spin bowling, reportedly owned a Hummer H2. This iteration of the vehicle owned by the cricketers came with a 6.0-litre V8 engine producing 316 hp of power and worked with a four-speed automatic transmission.