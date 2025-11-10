Watch: MS Dhoni Signs Fans Royal Enfield Bike, Says "Chala Ke Report Dena"

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also known as 'Captain Cool,' is not just a cricketing legend but also a passionate enthusiast of cars and bikes. His garage at his Ranchi home is a dream for any auto fan, filled with some of the most stylish and vintage vehicles.

Recently, Dhoni surprised a fan by signing his red Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, a bike valued at Rs 3.32 lakh. In a video that has gone viral, the former Indian captain can be seen admiring the bike before writing his signature on its petrol tank. Before walking away, Dhoni playfully asked the fan to share a review after riding it.

The caption of the post read, "Not just an autograph, it's emotion inked by mahi."

Watch video here

The video not only showcases Dhoni's legendary and impressive personality on the field, but also his friendly and affectionate demeanour, making one fan's dream come true.

Social Media Reaction

The video went viral on social media, and has got over 52 million views. Users called it a moment where all MS Dhoni fans reacted with heart emoticon in the comment section.

One user commented, "Ride With Mahi?"

Another user noted, "After this bike price will reach 3 lakh to 30 crore."

A third user wrote, "Wow, so lucky you are."