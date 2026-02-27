MS Dhoni Gets Housing Board Notice Over Commercial Use' Of Ranchi Home

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been served a notice by the Jharkhand State Housing Board over alleged commercial use of his residential plot in Ranchi.

According to the notice, a pathology lab is allegedly operating from the property allotted to Dhoni for residential purposes.

The board has initiated a probe into claims that the plot (H/10A) is being used in violation of allotment rules.

The housing board has asked Dhoni to present his response, calling it a final opportunity to clarify his position. It has also warned that failure to respond could lead to a recommendation for cancellation of the allotment.

Dhoni was allotted the residential plot in 2006 during the tenure of the then Jharkhand government.

The controversy surfaced after reports that a lab under the name “Neuberg Supratech” is functioning from the premises.

Dhoni is yet to respond on the matter.