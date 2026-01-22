Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Booked For Reckless Driving In Bengaluru: Viral Video

Over the past decade, India has witnessed a steady rise in the number of supercars on its roads. While these high-performance machines symbolize luxury and speed, they have also been linked to several road mishaps, often due to reckless driving. Much like regular cars and motorcycles, exotic vehicles are also vulnerable to misuse when drivers fail to exercise caution. A recent incident in Bengaluru highlights this concern: a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ driver was booked after a video of his rash driving went viral online.

The Bengaluru traffic police registered a suo motu case after the footage was circulated on social media. The incident, which unfolded last week, was captured on a dashcam by another motorist and later shared widely online. The video shows a green Lamborghini Aventador weaving dangerously through traffic on Mysuru Road, its loud exhaust drawing attention as it darted between lanes and overtook vehicles carelessly.

Driver of a green #Lamborghini Huracan in #Bengaluru has been booked for rash driving on Mysuru Road near Kengeri. @DCPTrWestBCP Anoop Shetty has confirmed an FIR has been registered. Efforts are on to trace the suspect. @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/QpZ7eV62Wz — Prajwal D'Souza (@prajwaldza) January 20, 2026

Following the viral video, authorities filed a case against the driver for rash and negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

While several reports and X posts claim it is a Lamborghini Huracan, it is actually the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Such behaviour not only violates traffic norms but also endangers the lives of unsuspecting road users. The footage clearly depicts how the driver's actions created unsafe conditions for others on the road, raising serious concerns about the responsible use of supercars in urban environments. With the growing presence of these vehicles in India, authorities are increasingly vigilant about ensuring road safety and holding violators accountable. This case serves as a reminder that regardless of the vehicle's price or performance, adherence to traffic rules and respect for fellow commuters remain paramount.

Speeding a supercar on busy public roads may thrill the driver, but it carries serious risks. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, equipped with a 6.5-litre V12 engine producing 770 hp, delivers immense power and torque. When handled recklessly, this surge of performance can easily exceed safe limits, making the car difficult to control. Such behaviour not only endangers the driver but also puts other road users and pedestrians at risk.