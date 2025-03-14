Thar Driver Who Caused Panic In Noida's Sector 16 Arrested, Fined Rs 38,000

A man was arrested after a video of him driving recklessly in Noida's Sector 16 market went viral on social media, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Sachin Kumar Lohia from New Delhi, was captured in the video driving erratically through the market, hitting several parked motorcycles and knocking down two individuals on an Activa scooter before fleeing the scene. Thankfully, the scooter riders reacted swiftly, pushing their vehicle back and avoiding injury.

The video, dated March 10, has sparked widespread public outrage over the incident.

Video: Thar Runs Down Vehicles On Noida Road, Narrow Escape For Pedestrians

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said the incident occurred when Thar owner Sachin Lohia had gone to a car market in Sector 16 to install speakers in his vehicle and got into an argument with a shopkeeper. Police have impounded his vehicle and arrested him, he said. Sachin Lohiya has also been issued a challan for Rs 38,000.

An FIR has been registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 281 (rash or negligent driving on public roads), and 324(2) (mischief) at Phase 1 police station, Gautam Budh Nagar, officials said.

Rash driving incidents are becoming frequent in Delhi-NCR and other major cities of the country, with many youngsters performing stunts on bikes and cars. This reckless behaviour not only endangers their own lives but also puts pedestrians and others on the road at serious risk.



