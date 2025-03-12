Video: Thar Loses Control On Noida Road, Narrow Escape For Pedestrians

A Mahindra Thar SUV went out of the driver's control and hit several two-wheelers in Noida, while onlookers narrowly escaped.

A video of the incident, which occurred in the car market in Sector 16 on Tuesday, went viral. A man named Sachin, a resident of Morna village, bought a Thar and had come to the market to get speakers installed in it. An altercation ensued.

However, as people gathered, Sachin got into the Thar SUV and drove the car in the wrong direction. His car hit many other vehicles, but onlookers were spared and no one was injured.

Police took cognisance of the viral video and filed a complaint in the matter. Two police teams have been formed to arrest Sachin, who switched off his mobile phone.

Sachin had recently bought the car from a person in Delhi and its ownership was not yet transferred in his name.