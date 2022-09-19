Florida College Student Fined For Driving Car At 186 Kph, Told Cops He Didn't Want To Miss Class: Report

He was fined with a penalty for exceeding the speed limit.

A college student in Florida, in the United States, was fined last week for overspeeding after he drove recklessly to get to the university in time and attend the class. He was driving his car at the speed of 116 mph (186 kph), according to a report in PBS Television Station.

When asked why he was driving so fast, the University of Florida student explained the police officials that he didn't want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester. The student later got to know that his professor had canceled his physics lecture that day, the outlet further reported.

A report was filed by Florida Highway Patrol Officer after witnessing the student, Joseph D'Andre Melhado, 20, of Pembroke Pines, South Florida, swerving at triple-digit speeds through three lanes of dense, late-morning traffic on I-75.

"You're reckless, man. You're going to get somebody killed," police officer DM Morgan told Mr Melhado. "I'm debating taking you to jail for reckless driving. Why are you doing that? Why are you driving so stupid?"

Mr Melhado made an apology to the official and said, "I was honestly just trying to make it to class."

"I know that I was speeding, but I do not think the manner in which I drove was reckless," he was further quoted as saying by the outlet.

Mr Melhado added that he and his cat Nardo were making their way from Orlando back to Gainesville. He had planned to drop the cat off at his apartment before heading to university.

He was fined with a penalty for exceeding the speed limit. Florida law mandates a $1,000 punishment for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 mph, but the judge has the authority to suspend the driver's license.



