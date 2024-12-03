Death-Defying Stunt: Youth Drives Thar At High Speed On Ghaziabad Footpath, Video Goes Viral

On social media, a video of reckless driving is swiftly going viral and receiving negative feedback from social media users. The video has been shot in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and was posted on several handles of X (previously Twitter). It shows a man endangering pedestrians by driving his car on the footpath.

A person in a different car that was following the car took the video. Because of the danger the film poses to public safety, it has caused outrage and alarm.

"What is going on in this country? Everything is happening on the footpath. Vehicles are running on the footpath instead of the road, people are sleeping on the footpath instead of their homes, and shops are also running on the footpath," commented a user.

"Officials, please take cognisance of the matter and take strict action," wrote another user.

The Ghaziabad police have responded to the dangerous video by taking swift action on the matter. In accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, the Indirapuram police station has filed a complaint under the relevant sections and has initiated the process to seize the involved car.

Watch the video here:

उक्त प्रकरण का संज्ञान लेते हुए थाना इंदिरापुरम पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर वीडियो में प्रदर्शित वाहन के विरुद्ध मोटर वाहन अधिनियम के अंतर्गत सीज करने की कार्यवाही अमल में लाई गई । सम्बन्धित चालक की गिरफ्तारी हेतु लगातार प्रयास किया जा रहा है । अग्रिम विधिक… pic.twitter.com/BYT8gE2nSj — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) December 3, 2024

The official Twitter account of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Commissionerate Ghaziabad has posted that "Taking cognizance of the above case, Indirapuram police station registered a case under relevant sections and initiated action to seize the vehicle shown in the video under the Motor Vehicles Act. Continuous efforts are being made to arrest the concerned driver. Further legal proceedings are underway."



