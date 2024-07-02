'Never Taking Rapido Again': Woman Flags Reckless Driver, Company Responds

Her post quickly went viral and sparked a wave of reactions on X.

In a recent incident that garnered significant attention, Amisha Aggarwal, a software engineer at Google, experienced a harrowing accident while riding a taxi bike. Posting on 'X', Ms Aggarwal shared photos of her bruised legs from the fall, along with a firm statement: "Never taking a Rapido bike again :)" She then detailed the unnerving sequence of events.

"I booked a Rapido bike on Friday night. The driver was speeding and ignoring traffic rules. At Outer Ring Road, Kadubeesanahalli, he abruptly turned into the service lane without using an indicator," she wrote on X. The car behind them couldn't react in time, causing a collision. The bike lost balance, sending both the rider and passenger tumbling onto the busy road.

To make matters worse, the bike rider, who was at fault, offered no assistance. "The rider completed the trip and ran away without taking me to a clinic or hospital." Instead, it was the car driver who came to Aggarwal's aid.

See the post here:

Never taking a Rapido bike again :) pic.twitter.com/EAwkyCjfb1 — Amisha Aggarwal 📌 (@awwmishaaa) June 30, 2024

Mr Aggarwal shared that Rapido's customer care advised her to file an Insurance claim. "I don't have anything against Rapido, but the bike riders usually drive very recklessly, and I'd advise everyone to avoid booking two-wheelers if they love their life," she concluded.

A user wrote, "Always opt for a cab even if it is for short distances. One can never trust the bikers nor the auto drivers. I'm speaking from multiple experiences - personal and those i know of. Honestly, i feel in Blr auto drivers are the worst you can find. (Not all, but most)."

"Hope you get well soon, I guess there was some new rule/law of hit and run not sure if applicable in this case but there should be some way to ensure safety and protection. Should this concern @rapidobikeapp and it's investor's like @AnupamMittal I love this platform so for me."



