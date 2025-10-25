Bus Dashcam Video Captures Near-Fatal Escape On Bengaluru-Hyderabad Highway

A terrifying dashcam video shared on social media has fuelled a heated debate over highway safety and reckless driving after it showed a driver narrowly avoiding a potentially fatal collision with a truck on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway. The footage, captured around 4:30 am on October 23, was posted on X by the driver, who used the platform to call out the dangers of irresponsible driving.

The driver explicitly blamed a speeding private bus for forcing him into the perilous situation. In his post accompanying the video, he detailed the harrowing experience.

"Yesterday at 4:30 am, I narrowly missed an accident due to the careless driving of a private travel bus on Bangalore to Hyd road. Fortunately, I didn't panic. One wrong turn would've cost our lives," he wrote.

He emphasised the broader issue of reckless commercial transport, adding, "This is just an example of the accidents costing many lives on highways due to the careless driving of private travel buses."

The viral clip swiftly became a trending topic, drawing thousands of reactions, though users were sharply divided in their assessment of the incident.

Many users expressed shock and sympathy for the driver's narrow escape. One user commented, "That near miss sounds like a horror movie you survived with a smile and a sigh."

The driver's conduct also came under scrutiny. Critics questioned his lane discipline and pointed out that maintaining adequate space from the vehicle in front is crucial.

"You are right, but you should also keep at least 250 meters distance from the vehicle in front of you," a user advised.

Some users defended the bus driver, shifting the blame to other vehicles for blocking lanes. "Nothing wrong with the bus driving. He indicated. If we have to blame the bus for overtaking on the left, then we need to get the slow-moving trucks off the right lane," a third user argued, injecting the complex issue of lane discipline among slow-moving heavy vehicles.

The incident has successfully reignited a broader, necessary conversation on road safety awareness, lane discipline, and the endemic issue of reckless driving plaguing national highways in the country.