India Records 4.8 Lakh Road Accidents In 2023; Tamil Nadu Tops List

India's road transport has advanced with faster highways and safer vehicles, but road accidents remain a major concern. Despite safety programs, traffic injuries-especially among 18 to 40-year-olds- continue to cause serious harm to families and the economy. Stronger, unified efforts are needed to improve the situation.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways acknowledges the critical findings of the "Road Accidents in India - 2023" report and is dedicated to initiating decisive actions to mitigate this pressing issue. A total number of approximately 4.8 lakh road accidents have been reported by States and Union Territories (UTS) during the calendar year 2023, claiming about 1.72 lakh lives. It may be seen that there is an increase of 4.2% in road accidents and 2.6% in fatalities for the year 2023 as compared to the previous year. Out of 1,72,890 road accident fatalities during 2023, the road user category of pedestrians, bicycles, and two-wheelers accounted for around 68% of total fatalities.

The 'Road Accident in India-2023' report reveals that a total number of 4,80,583 road accidents have been reported by Police Departments of States and Union Territories (UTs) in the country during the calendar year 2023, claiming 1,72,890 lives and causing injuries to 4,62,825 persons.

Additionally, out of these 4,80,583 road accidents, 1,50,177 (31.2%) took place on the National Highways (NH), including Expressways, 1,05,622 (22.0%) on State Highways (SH), and the remaining 2,24,744 (46.8%) on other roads.

Amongst the States, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents on National Highways in 2023, whereas the number of persons killed in road accidents was the highest in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the age matrix, the young adults in the age group of 18 - 45 years accounted for 66.4% of victims during 2023. People in the working age group of 18 -60 years share 83.4% of total road accident fatalities.