Kia Sonet Reaches 5 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Kia India has announced that its subcompact SUV, the Sonet, has reached cumulative sales of 5 lakh units since its launch. It is worth mentioning that the Sonet accounts for about 35 percent of Kia India's domestic sales volumes. It has maintained a steady market presence, achieving annual sales of over 1 lakh units for two consecutive years.

Based on the South Korean automaker's announcement, the buyers have shown a clear preference for higher-spec variants, driven by demand for premium features and connected mobility options. Currently, the model is sold at a starting price of Rs 7.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes against models such as the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and others in the same segment.

Celebrating the landmark achievement, Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "Crossing the 5 lakhs sales milestone for the Sonet is a moment of pride for all of us at Kia India. Every Sonet sold represents a customer who believed in Kia and this is a powerful endorsement of the trust Indian buyers have shown us."

On the export front, the Sonet has been shipped to nearly 70 countries, including regions in the Middle East and Africa, Central and South America, Mexico, and the Asia-Pacific. Over 100,000 units have been exported internationally. The vehicle is produced at Kia's manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, aligning with the 'Make in India, for the World' initiative.

In the subcompact SUV segment, the Sonet offers multiple powertrain and transmission choices across its trim levels. It competes directly with established players in this space.

Kia India now has its presence across 369 cities nationwide. Since starting operations in August 2019, the company has introduced nine models and dispatched around 1.5 million vehicles from its Anantapur plant. This facility has an annual production capacity of 300,000 units. Additionally, Kia reports over 4.95 lakh connected vehicles on Indian roads.