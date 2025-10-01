Hyundai Posts 10 Pc YoY Growth In September'25; Creta Hits Record Monthly Sales

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has achieved total monthly sales of 70,347 units (domestic: 51,547 units + exports: 18,800 units) in September 2025, a 10 percent increase from 64,201 units (domestic: 51,101 units + 13,100 units) in September 2024.

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Posts 16 Percent Sales Growth In September 2025

Commenting on HMIL's robust September sales performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Wholetime Director & Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said, "We extend our sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji for the transformative GST 2.0 reforms, which have given wings to the aspirations of millions of people around the country. Post announcement of GST 2.0 reforms, HMIL is witnessing a synergetic alignment of both domestic and export markets now growing in tandem - a true double-engine growth."

Adding further, he said, "Our domestic sales in September stood at 51,547 units, driven by vibrant festive demand and strong customer interest across all segments. We have also witnessed highest-ever domestic SUV sales penetration in the history of the Company at 72.4 percent, with Creta scoring the highest-ever monthly sales at 18,861 units. Venue too reported a 20-month high sales volume of 11,484 units in September."

Hyundai Venue

Mr. Garg further added, "A true example of Make in India, exports in September soared by nearly 44 percent YoY to 18,800 units, marking our highest export volume in the past 33 months since December 2022. This synchronized growth of SUVs as well as exports sales underscores HMIL's strategic importance as Hyundai Motor Company's global manufacturing hub - a shining example of 'Make in India, Made for the World.' Empowered by India's highly skilled workforce, Hyundai Motor India Limited remains committed to advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and driving inclusive growth across the mobility ecosystem."