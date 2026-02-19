Hyundai Exter Facelift Snapped Testing - Here's What To Expect

Hyundai Motor India's compact SUV, the Exter, is going for a facelift. The refreshed model has already been spotted testing under heavy camouflage on Indian roads, and now prototypes have appeared in South Korea as well. While the test vehicles remain fully covered, certain design cues such as the grille, headlamps, and taillights are still visible, hinting at continuity with the current version. Steel wheels on the mule suggest it is a base trim under evaluation. The facelift is expected to retain the familiar profile while introducing updates in comfort, technology, and safety to keep the Exter competitive.

The facelifted model has been seen under heavy camouflage, though certain design cues are still visible. The grille, bumper, and lighting elements appear similar to the current version, but subtle detailing changes are likely hidden beneath the wrap. Steel wheels on the test mule suggest this is a base variant, consistent with the outgoing models's trims that currently use R14 wheels.

From the side profile, the Exter continues with muscular wheel arch cladding, which adds to its road presence. Roof rails are absent, again aligning with the base variant positioning. Overall, the exterior silhouette seems largely unchanged, with Hyundai expected to focus more on feature upgrades and cabin enhancements rather than a radical redesign.

Inside, the facelift could bring a larger infotainment screen, possibly a 12-inch unit, along with improvements to the digital instrument cluster. Comfort-oriented additions such as ventilated front seats, armrests, and rear sunshades are being speculated, making the SUV more appealing for longer journeys. Connected car technology is also expected to be upgraded, offering a smoother and more advanced user experience.

Safety has always been a strong point for the Exter, with six airbags, ESC, VSM, hill-start assist, TPMS, and a dashcam already part of the package. The facelift may expand this with driver-assistance features, strengthening its competitive edge in the entry-level SUV segment.

Mechanically, Hyundai is likely to retain the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83 PS and 113.8 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The bi-fuel petrol-CNG option will also continue, delivering 69 PS and 95.2 Nm, available only with a manual transmission.