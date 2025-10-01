Toyota Kirloskar Motor Posts 16 Percent Sales Growth In September 2025

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has registered a 16 percent growth in September 2025 with the sales of 31,091 units, which is more than 26,847 units sold by the brand in the corresponding period in the previous year.

Out of the total, 27,089 units were sold in the domestic market, while 4,002 units were exported. Compared to August 2025 sales of 29,302 units, Toyota saw a marginal decline of 7.5 percent month-on-month (MoM).

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Registers 9 Percent Growth In September 2025

Commenting on the performance, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM, said: "Thanks to the landmark GST reforms by the Government of India and the onset of the festive season, market sentiments have been upbeat. At TKM, we have passed on the full benefits of GST to our customers, which has further boosted demand across our portfolio."

"With the festive season gathering momentum, we are confident of a strong performance ahead. Right now, our foremost priority is to ensure timely deliveries so that customers can celebrate the festivities in their favourite Toyota, making this season truly special," he added.

The highlights of the month for the brand include an updated version of the Toyota Rumion, which now includes six airbags as standard across all variants. The company has also revised prices across its product portfolio, reflecting the full transfer of GST benefits to customers. Additionally, Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced its association with Japan-based performance group DRUM TAO, which will serve as brand ambassadors.