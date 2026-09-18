Honda Cars India To Invest Rs 450 Crore In Bengaluru Parts Hub Expansion

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) is set for the Phase II expansion of its Spare Parts Warehouse at Doddaballapura, near Bengaluru, Karnataka. The expansion, involving an investment of Rs 450 crore, will enhance storage and distribution capacity for Honda's four-wheeler, two-wheeler and power products businesses across India.

Spread across approximately 80,000 sq. metres, the Phase II expansion will build on the existing Phase I facility, which became operational in June 2025 over 60,000 sq. metres. Once completed, the integrated warehouse will cover a total area of 140,000 sq. metres, incorporating advanced warehousing systems, energy-efficient solutions and scalable infrastructure designed to meet Honda's long-term requirements.

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The upgraded facility is expected to strengthen Honda's spare parts distribution network by improving operational efficiency and enabling faster availability of genuine parts across its dealer and service network. Located within North Bengaluru's growing industrial and logistics corridor, the Doddaballapura hub benefits from proximity to major highways, rail connectivity and the international airport, making it a strategic node in Honda's integrated supply chain in India.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Takashi Nakajima, President & CEO, Honda Cars India, said the Phase II expansion reflects Honda's continued commitment to strengthening its infrastructure in India and supporting the growing needs of customers. He added that the enhanced capacity and operational capabilities would enable faster availability of genuine spare parts and further strengthen after-sales support as Honda's businesses scale up in the country.

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The investment is also expected to contribute to local economic development through the creation of new employment opportunities in Karnataka. By consolidating spare parts operations for Honda Cars India, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Honda India Power Products at a single, modern facility, the company aims to improve coordination, reduce lead times and enhance service quality for end customers.