Flying Flea C6: 5 Interesting Highlights Of Royal Enfield's First EV

Royal Enfield has become the first legacy manufacturer in the Indian market to set foot into the world of electric motorcycles with the launch of the Flying Flea C6. As the first of its line, it comes across as the brand's preparation for the future while staying connected to its roots. To achieve this, RE has engineered the bike with forward-thinking while focusing on efficiency. Here, we take a look at the interesting highlights of the C6 that differentiate it from all the other machines manufactured by the brand.

Extensive Use of Lightweight Metals

Justifying its name, the Flying Flea has a kerb weight of just 124 kg, making it the lightest motorcycle to come out of RE's factory. Drawing inspiration from its lightweight military ancestor, the bike brings a featherweight design, which is supported by the use of lightweight metals. Instead of using steel, the manufacturer focused on controlling the weight of the motorcycle by the use of aluminium for the frame and magnesium for the casing of the battery pack.

Also Read: Royal Enfield's First EV Flying Flea C6 Launched In India At Rs 2.79 Lakh

Small Battery Pack

Complementing the size of the motorcycle is a proportionately small battery pack of 3.91 kWh. For reference, this is the size usually seen on electric scooters currently on sale in India. Despite its size, the electric motorcycle claims an IDC range of 154 km, which on paper seems to be enough for urban dwellers before they need to plug in the motorcycle.

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Girder Forks

The Flying Flea C6 takes its ancestry very seriously and brings forward a design that blends the needs of a modern machine with the aesthetics of a retro motorcycle. With a round LED headlamp, slim 19-inch wheels, and an overall lean aesthetic, the bike gets girder forks, which were a common design element on the machine in the '40s. Going against its appearance, the mechanical part uses modern engineering to make the bike capable of handling the bumps on the road.

Hints of the Future

The Flying Flea C6 comes with a 3.5-inch TFT touch-enabled instrument cluster, which opens doors to a host of features. To mention a few, the motorcycle gets smartphone connectivity, Google Maps Navigation, OTA Updates, and more. With all of that, the screen gives you access to adjust the throttle inputs, regenerative braking, ride modes, and other features for an experience customised for the rider's needs.

Furthermore, it doesn't get a physical key; instead, the rider has to use a passcode or get app-based access. Topping it off, the EV comes with a wireless phone charger.

Onboard Charger

While this is not a major highlight, it is still a thoughtful addition for an electric vehicle. When the 15.4 kW electric motor sucks all the juice out of the battery, it can be recharged using the onboard charger hidden in a small compartment on the side of the motorcycle.