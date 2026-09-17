F1 Star Max Verstappen Vs 100 Drivers - Video From Go-Kart Challenge Goes Viral

What happens when a four-time Formula 1 world champion lines up against 100 go-karters on one of Britain's most famous circuits? That was the question Max Verstappen set out to answer at Silverstone in a challenge that has since gone viral on social media. Starting deep in the pack alongside 100 rookie drivers, the Dutchman showcased the racecraft that has made him one of F1's standout talents, carving his way through the field in a bid to reach the front. But just how long did it take Verstappen to overtake every rival and claim the top spot? The answer has left motorsport fans impressed.

Organised by Red Bull in partnership with Disney+ and ESPN, the challenge transformed Silverstone into an extraordinary motorsport experiment. Lined up on a purpose-built karting circuit were 101 go-karts, with Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen starting behind a sea of amateur racers. The objective was deceptively simple: could Verstappen overtake all 100 drivers ahead of him?

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With drones soaring overhead and cameras stationed around the track to capture every move, the event delivered a spectacle that blended the unpredictability of karting with the skill of one of motorsport's biggest stars, creating a viral moment that quickly captured the attention of racing fans worldwide.

The challenge was set over 30 laps, with a maximum time limit of 75 minutes, but it was the presentation that made it stand out. Drivers were equipped with proximity-chat intercoms, allowing Verstappen to exchange messages with rivals and commentators while racing. Combined with drone coverage, live tracking and a gaming-inspired leaderboard, the event felt less like a traditional kart race and more like a real-world motorsport video game.

One hundred go-karters started ahead of him. Thirty-five minutes later, Verstappen had picked them off one by one and emerged at the front.

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Verstappen's rivals were a diverse mix of Red Bull athletes, professional gamers, content creators, motorsport journalists and competition winners from around the world. For many of them, the specially built Silverstone karting circuit was still unfamiliar territory, having completed just two prior sessions: a practice run on Tuesday and a qualifying outing on Wednesday. Standing between them and victory, however, was one of motorsport's most accomplished racers, turning the challenge into a captivating test of skill, nerve and experience.