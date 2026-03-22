Max Verstappen Loses GT3 Victory At Nurburgring After Disqualification; Here's What Happened

Max Verstappen saw a commanding NLS2 (GT3) race victory at the Nurburgring slip away after post-race checks revealed a rule violation, resulting in disqualification. The Dutch driver, who competed alongside teammates Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon, had initially crossed the finish line with a significant lead in the endurance event,claiming the pole position, only for the result to be overturned hours later.

What Happened During The Race

The trio delivered a strong performance during the four-hour race, finishing nearly a minute ahead of the competition. Driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry, the team appeared to have secured a comfortable and well-earned win at the iconic Nordschleife circuit.

However, post-race inspections uncovered that the car had used seven sets of tyres during the race. This exceeded the maximum limit of six sets permitted under the event's regulations. As a result, race officials were left with no choice but to disqualify the car, nullifying the victory.

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Team Response

Following the decision, Mercedes-AMG acknowledged the mistake and confirmed that the issue stemmed from an internal oversight. The team admitted that an error made earlier in the day led to the breach of tyre allocation rules.

The management highlighted that while the on-track performance was strong, the failure to comply with technical regulations ultimately cost them the result. The incident has been described as a learning moment, especially given the complexities involved in endurance racing formats.

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The disqualification brings an end to Verstappen's perfect record in GT3 competition and adds to a string of recent disappointments. The reigning Formula 1 champion has already faced setbacks in recent races, making this incident another difficult chapter in his current racing calendar.

While the focus will now shift towards upcoming events, the Nurburgring outcome serves as a reminder of how even minor procedural lapses can have major consequences in professional motorsport. Despite the strong pace shown during the race, strict adherence to regulations remains non-negotiable across all racing categories.