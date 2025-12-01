Red Bull's 2026 Driver Lineup Announcement On Tuesday: Speculations Grow Around Verstappen's Teammate

Red Bull is set to announce its Formula 1 driver lineup on Tuesday. Red Bull has two teams competing in the format, namely the Red Bull Oracle Racing team and the Racing Bulls. Speculation indicates that Racing Bulls' Formula 1 driver lineup could change in 2026, with another rookie expected to be promoted to Red Bull's sister team. While Max will retain his position in the team, French driver Isack Hadjar, after an impressive rookie season with Racing Bulls, is tipped to replace Yuki Tsunoda and join four-time world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing.

The team had originally planned to decide its future driver lineup after the Mexico City Grand Prix in October. However, senior advisor Helmut Marko later confirmed the decision would be delayed until the end of the season. Speaking after Max Verstappen's dominant win at the Qatar Grand Prix, team principal Laurent Mekies finally revealed when the announcement would be made.

Arvid Lindblad

Racing Bulls has been pulled into the rumour mill, with several possible roster changes being discussed. One widely reported scenario suggests a seat could go to junior talent and current Formula 2 driver Arvid Lindblad.

Arvid Lindblad, currently sixth in the Formula 2 drivers' championship, is widely expected to step up to Formula 1 next season. The British racer has already completed two FP1 outings with Red Bull this year. If promoted to the Red Bull seat, Lindblad will become the youngest driver on the 2026 grid. Having spent his entire junior career within Red Bull's programme, his anticipated rise to the senior team looks like a natural progression.

Liam Lawson, meanwhile, is likely to be retained for another season on the Racing Bulls side of the garage. The New Zealander began the current campaign at Red Bull but struggled in the opening two rounds, leading to his move back to the sister team. His consistent performances since then have convinced the outfit to keep him for the 2026 campaign, where his greater experience compared to Lindblad will see him play a bigger role in guiding the team's technical direction.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen will continue with the team, having firmly established himself as its driving force. With Yuki Tsunoda showing little progress, Verstappen has carried the squad's charge in the Constructors' standings, delivering consistent results. His performances have now placed him in the thick of the title battle, going head-to-head with McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.