Elon Musk Expects Tesla To Secure Full Self Driving Regulatory Nod In Europe, China Soon

Elon Musk expects Tesla to receive approval for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) advanced driver assistance system in Europe and China by next month, the billionaire said on Thursday.

The approvals would be a significant step for Tesla as the electric automaker looks to monetize FSD outside the U.S. as a drop in electric vehicle sales have increased pressure to generate revenue from software and services.

Also Read: Tata Xpres Petrol & CNG Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh For Fleet Operations

"We hope to get Supervised Full Self-Driving approval in Europe, hopefully next month, and then maybe a similar timing, timing for China," Musk said at his first appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Shares of the automaker rose about 1.5% after the comments.

Musk has been pitching Tesla as a company whose growth lies in humanoid robots and self-driving vehicles, even though it makes a big share of its money from the electric-vehicle business, which faces intense competition and brand hit in some markets.

Also Read: Bugatti Crafts One-Off FKP Hommage As Tribute To Veyron With 1,578 HP W16

The system, which Tesla markets as Full Self-Driving, is classified as an advanced driver assistance feature that requires drivers to remain attentive, and regulators have scrutinized it amid concerns over the safety and oversight of automated driving technologies.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Snapped: Look What's Changed

Tesla has been seeking approval to roll out FSD system in Europe, where tougher vehicle safety rules and a fragmented regulatory framework have slowed deployment compared with the U.S.

The company reported a second consecutive drop in vehicle deliveries in 2025, ceding its position as the largest electric vehicle maker in the world to China's BYD after several years in the pole position.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)