Driving To Narendra Modi International Airport? Check Parking Charges If Flying From Jewar

Travellers planning to drive to Jewar's Noida International Airport should factor parking into their journey. The airport has been renamed Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar, following a proposal approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The parking charges listed on the airport website start at Rs 150 for private vehicles and Rs 200 for commercial vehicles.

Parking Rates At Narendra Modi International Airport

The listed rates cover a base parking period of 120 minutes. After that, an additional charge applies for each further 60-minute period.

Vehicle Category Base Period Base Charge Additional Charge Private vehicles 120 minutes Rs 150 Rs 100 per additional 60 minutes Commercial vehicles 120 minutes Rs 200 Rs 100 per additional 60 minutes

The day-parking charges are listed as Rs 600 for private vehicles and Rs 700 for commercial vehicles. Drivers should check the airport's official website for the latest terms before setting out, as charges and parking arrangements can change.

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Airport Name And Development

Announcing the renaming, Adityanath said the Cabinet had approved the proposal to call the facility Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar. He described it as a significant addition to Uttar Pradesh's aviation infrastructure and said it was expected to become the state's largest airport and a major aviation hub.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on March 28, while its first flight landing was an IndiGo aircraft arriving from Lucknow on June 15. The airport was developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with Noida International Airport Limited, the implementing agency for the Uttar Pradesh government.

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The first phase was built at a cost of Rs 11,282 crore and has an initial annual passenger capacity of 1.2 crore, with scope to expand to 7 crore over time. Its 3,900-metre runway can accommodate wide-body aircraft and has instrument landing systems at both ends, allowing approaches from either direction depending on wind conditions.

Designed as a multimodal transport hub, the airport is intended to connect air travel with road and other transport links.