PM Modi To Inaugurate Bhogapuram Airport In Andhra On August 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh on August 1, an official press release said on Saturday.

The project, which was initiated during the erstwhile TDP government in 2014, was expedited by the present NDA coalition regime and completed within two years, it said.

"Prime Minister to inaugurate Bhogapuram International Airport on August 1," the release said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the airport will transform north Andhra's economic landscape, observing that it would create new opportunities and significantly improve the socio-economic conditions of the region.

"The inauguration by the Prime Minister should become a historic event. The welcome arrangements should showcase the vibrant tribal traditions and handicrafts of the region. The opening of Bhogapuram Airport is a proud occasion that every family and every citizen of north Andhra should celebrate," said Naidu in the press release.

The state government is planning to organize the inauguration on a grand scale befitting the landmark project, it said.

Beyond providing better connectivity, the airport will serve as a catalyst for tourism, industrial development and economic growth, Naidu said.

It will play a pivotal role in the Visakhapatnam Economic Region, akin to how the Shamshabad International Airport transformed Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, he added.

With irrigation projects, highways, ports, airports, and tourism infrastructure, north Andhra is poised for unprecedented growth, the press release said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that every aspect of the airport reflects the rich culture and artistic heritage of Andhra Pradesh, it added.

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