PM Modi Congratulates Indian Team On 1 Gold, 3 Silver At International Biology Olympiad 2026

India has achieved another proud milestone on the global science stage as all four students representing the country at the 37th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2026 returned with medals. The team won one gold and three silver medals, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their outstanding achievement.

The prestigious competition was held in Vilnius, Lithuania, where Indian students showcased their excellence among some of the brightest young biology enthusiasts from around the world. The medal winners were Bhavyaa Gunwal (Gold), Soumil Maity (Silver), Nishit Kalani (Silver), and Anmol Kumar (Silver).

Congratulating the students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the achievement was a matter of immense happiness and praised the dedication, talent, and hard work of the young scientists. He expressed confidence that their success would inspire more students to pursue excellence in science and research.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the students' impressive understanding of various fields of biology, including Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Animal Physiology, Animal Morphology and Systematics, and Plant Computational Biology.

The International Biology Olympiad is considered one of the most prestigious global competitions for high school students, testing participants through challenging theoretical and practical examinations in biological sciences.

India's strong performance at IBO 2026 adds to the country's growing achievements in international science competitions and reflects the rising potential of its young scientific talent on the world stage.