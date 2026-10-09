Jewar Airport Near Noida To Be Renamed Narendra Modi International Airport

The Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar has been renamed to Narendra Modi International Airport, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday.

Addressing the media, Adityanath said that the Cabinet - which approved the proposal - was grateful to Prime Minister Modi for the airport, which he described as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.

"The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar," the chief minister said.

He added that the airport was set to emerge as Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the airport on March 28 this year. It received its first flight landing with an IndiGo plane arriving from Lucknow on June 15.

Photo Credit: ANI

The airport was developed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG, in association with the Noida International Airport Limited, which is the implementing agency on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Built at a cost of Rs 11,282 crore, the first phase of the airport had an initial annual capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, which can be scaled up to 7 crore in a few years. It features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, as well as modern navigation systems.

The airport has been developed with a focus on creating a multimodal transport hub, with connectivity through air, road and other modes of transport. Beyond offering world-class facilities, the airport is engineered as a high-tech fortress to ensure the safety of passengers and infrastructure on a global scale.

The single runway at Jewar has been equipped with ILS at both ends, allowing aircraft to approach from either direction depending on wind conditions.