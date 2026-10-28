Singapore Investors Propose High-Tech Township Near Noida Airport

A 14-member delegation of Singaporean industrialists and investors on Wednesday expressed interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh and proposed developing a 'Singapore City' and a high-tech industrial township near the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, an official statement issued here said.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the delegation, led by the Singapore Business Federation, on Tuesday.

According to a government statement, the delegation expressed interest in investment opportunities in logistics, semiconductors, data centres, green energy, urban planning and hospitality.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had shed its erstwhile 'BIMARU' tag over the past nine-and-a-half years and emerged as a key engine of the country's economic growth.

During this period, the state's economy, annual budget and per capita income had tripled, he said, adding that the government was committed to ensuring that investment proposals translated into projects on the ground and actual production.

The chief minister said investment agreements worth around Rs 60,000 crore had been agreed upon during his visit to Singapore in February.

The state government was assuring investors of security, stability and speedy decision-making, he added.

More than 75,000 acres of land are available for industrial investment in the state, while 27 integrated manufacturing and logistics clusters are being developed, Adityanath said.

He also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's role in electronics manufacturing, stating that the state accounts for around 55 per cent of India's total mobile phone production and 60 per cent of electronic components manufacturing.

During the meeting, an eligibility certificate was issued to Greater Nashik Infracon Pvt Ltd for setting up a Universal Packaging Hub in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area with an investment of Rs 775 crore.

The project has been allotted 50 acres of land and is expected to generate 1,880 direct employment opportunities, the statement said.

MOUs were also exchanged with Agrocorp International for establishing a manufacturing unit to produce soy and chickpea protein, and with Blue Planet Environmental Solutions for waste-processing projects.

Blue Planet's proposed projects include the treatment of legacy waste in Noida and the establishment of a waste-processing plant in Saharanpur with a capacity of 350 tonnes per day. The projects are expected to involve an investment of Rs 250 crore to Rs 350 crore, the statement said.

Singapore Business Federation President Mark Lee praised Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure, expressway network and investor-friendly policies, saying the state offered significant opportunities for long-term business partnerships with Singaporean companies.

Earlier in a post on X Adityanath said UP is emerging as a major hub for investment, innovation, and industry.

He also apprised people of the changes the state has witnessed since 2017 through his social media account on 'X'.

Targeting the previous government, Adityanath said, "Before 2017, UP had neither a clear vision nor a concrete action plan to attract global investment. However, the double-engine government changed this situation.

"Under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi, a new work culture for investment and industrial development was developed in the state with the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform."

The Chief Minister said, "With better law and order, transparent policies and an investment-friendly environment, UP is now emerging as a major hub for investment, innovation and industry.

"To take this growing global confidence to new heights, today's meeting with the Singapore delegation will discuss new investment opportunities in UP, accelerating ongoing projects and translating investments into reality to commence production."

He assured people of the state, "With the resolve that every investment will lead to a new industry, every industry will generate new employment and every job will bring prosperity to families, Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming a one trillion-dollar economy."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)