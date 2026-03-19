Double Toll Fee For Missed FASTag Payments: Here's Why You'll Pay Twice The Amount

The government has introduced new rules to tighten toll collection on national highways, especially in cases where payments are missed through FASTag. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified amendments to the National Highways Fee Rules, 2026, which came into effect from March 17.

What Is 'Unpaid User Fee'?

Under the updated framework, authorities have clearly defined "unpaid user fee" as a toll amount that remains unpaid even after a vehicle's passage has been recorded through electronic toll collection systems like FASTag. The move is aimed at strengthening compliance as India transitions towards a seamless, barrier-free tolling system. In this system toll might be missed even after the passage of the vehicle is recorded via ANPR (camera-based number plate recognition). Also, techincal failure or low toll balance on Fastag can also be reasons for missing toll payment.

E-Notice System For Recovery

To recover pending dues, the government has introduced a technology-driven electronic notice, or e-notice, system. Vehicle owners who miss a toll payment will receive alerts via SMS, email, mobile apps, or a designated online portal. These notices will include key details such as the vehicle number, date and location of travel, and the amount payable.

Double Charges After 72-Hours

As per the new rules, the unpaid toll fee payable shall be twice the original amount. However, to encourage timely compliance, users are given a 72-hour window from the issuance of the e-notice to clear their dues. If the payment is made within this period, only the original toll amount will be charged, without any penalty.

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Grievance Redressal Mechanism

The rules also provide a system for grievance redressal. Vehicle owners who believe a notice has been wrongly issued can raise a complaint through the official portal within 72 hours. Authorities are required to resolve such cases within five days. If no action is taken within this time, the claim for the unpaid fee will automatically lapse.

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Link With VAHAN Database

In cases where dues remain unpaid beyond 15 days and no dispute is pending, the amount will be recorded in the VAHAN database. This may lead to restrictions on vehicle-related services until the pending toll is cleared. The integration of toll systems with the VAHAN database is expected to improve enforcement and tracking of defaulters.

Overall, the government believes this amendment will enhance transparency in toll operations, improve compliance, and support the shift towards a modern, fully digital, and barrier-free toll collection system across the country.