BMW India Reports Best-Ever Q1 Sales, Electric Vehicles Contribute 26%

BMW Group India reported its best-ever first-quarter performance in 2026, supported by stronger demand across its car portfolio and a sharp rise in electric vehicle sales. The company said EVs accounted for 26 per cent of its total sales in the quarter, while luxury electric models continued to see strong traction in the market.

BMW Group India delivered 4,567 cars in the January-March quarter, marking a 17 per cent year-on-year increase and its highest-ever Q1 sales. MINI contributed 213 units to the total showing over 42 per cent growth.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta, Venue, i20, And Others To Get Expensive From May 2026

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India has entered 2026 in an extremely strong position. We have achieved our highest-ever Q1 sales, registering solid double-digit growth, despite macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds."

He added, "Our lead in India's luxury electric mobility also continues thanks to the immense trust our valued customers have put in our electric offerings in terms of performance, EV ecosystem and technology. We are geared to a pulsating 2026 that will be marked by our most ambitious product offensive, with 4 already launched and 23 more to go."

Also Read: Explaining Different Types Of Number Plates In India: Colours, Text, And Categories

Electric vehicles remained an important driver of growth in the quarter. BMW Group India sold 1,185 electric BMWs and MINI models during the period, up 83 per cent, and EVs made up 26 per cent of overall sales in Q1.

Also Read: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars In India: New Brezza To Grand Vitara Facelift

The company's electric line-up includes models such as the BMW i7 and iX1 LWB, and BMW has positioned itself as a leading luxury EV brand in India. The strong EV contribution in Q1 indicates that premium electric mobility is finding a wider customer base, even as the overall market remains competitive.

BMW Group India has been expanding its EV portfolio and charging support in the country to build demand around its electric range. For BMW India, the latest Q1 figures underline steady momentum at the start of 2025, with both conventional and electric models contributing to the record performance.