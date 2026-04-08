Hyundai Creta, Venue, i20, And Others To Get Expensive From May 2026

Hyundai Motor India has announced that prices across its portfolio will go up by as much as 1 per cent from May 2026, with models such as the Creta, Venue and i20 expected to become costlier. The company said the revision is being driven by rising input costs and other cost escalations, and the final impact will vary depending on the model and variant.

In its regulatory filing, Hyundai said the increase will be implemented from May 2026 and will apply across its entire range. The automaker did not share model-wise price changes, but confirmed that the hike will not be uniform and will differ by variant.

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Hyundai also said it has tried to absorb rising costs for as long as possible to reduce the burden on customers. However, the company added that the continued pressure from input costs has made a marginal price revision necessary.

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The price hike will cover Hyundai's mass-market portfolio, including popular nameplates such as the Creta, Venue, i20, Exter, Verna and Alcazar. Hyundai's electric vehicles, including the Creta Electric and Ioniq 5, are also part of the same portfolio and will be covered by the revision.

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The exact increase on each model will depend on the trim level and powertrain. That means buyers looking at entry-level and higher-spec variants may see different price changes when the updated prices take effect.

The move comes at a time when automakers are facing pressure from higher commodity and manufacturing costs. Hyundai's announcement follows similar price revision measures seen across the industry in recent months, as companies respond to inflation in raw materials and operating expenses.

Usually, the price hike from the automaker takes effect from April, which is the start of the financial year. However, Hyundai is late to jump on the bandwagon, with manufacturers like Tata Motors, BMW, and JSW MG Motor India already increasing prices from this month.