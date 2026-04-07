Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars In India: New Brezza To Grand Vitara Facelift

Maruti Suzuki has already begun 2026 with the launch of the e Vitara, its first all-electric SUV, and the momentum is expected to continue through the year. From facelifts for some of its bestselling models to a brand-new electric MPV for the festive season, the company is likely to introduce four important updates aimed at strengthening its presence across multiple high-volume segments in India.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be the major upcoming launch. Introduced in its second-generation form in June 2022, the compact SUV is now due for a mid-cycle refresh.

The facelift is likely to bring redesigned bumpers, a fresh radiator grille, updated LED headlamps and tail lamps, along with new 16-inch alloy wheels. On the feature front, Maruti may add a panoramic sunroof, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system replacing the current 9-inch unit, and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment for the driver.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift- Spy Shot

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Facelift

Following the Brezza, Maruti Suzuki is also expected to roll out another update for the third-generation Wagon R. The tallboy hatchback, last refreshed in 2022, could receive its second facelift this year.

outgoing Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, used for reference

Expected changes from the upcoming Wagon R facelift include a revised front grille, new colour options and added convenience features such as USB Type-C charging ports. A significant functional upgrade may come to the CNG version, which is likely to get a new underbody-mounted CNG tank to free up more boot space.

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Maruti Suzuki Electric MPV (YMC)

One of the biggest launches planned for 2026 could be Maruti Suzuki's first electric MPV, currently known by its codename YMC. Likely to arrive around the festive season, this model will share its platform with the e Vitara and is expected to rival the Kia Carens Clavis EV.

The electric MPV is expected with two battery pack choices. The entry variant may use a 48.8 kWh LFP battery paired with a 142 hp / 193 Nm front motor, delivering a claimed range of around 400 km. Higher variants could get a 61.1 kWh LFP battery with a 172 hp / 193 Nm front motor, extending the range to nearly 500 km.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Facelift

The Grand Vitara is also likely to receive a facelift as competition intensifies in the midsize SUV space with rivals such as the new Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, and Renault Duster.

Present gen Grand Vitara, image used for reference

Expected updates include new bumpers, redesigned LED headlamps and tail lamps, and fresh 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV could get a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, gesture-controlled powered tailgate, and Level 2 ADAS. No mechanical changes are expected, but the CNG variant may benefit from a revised underbody tank layout, improving luggage space practicality.