Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched In Spain, India Awaits 350cc Version

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z goes global with its launch in Spain, even as Indian buyers await a new 350cc iteration of the popular streetfighter. Priced at EUR 4,499 (around Rs 4.83 lakh) in the European market, the Spain-spec Pulsar NS400Z arrives as a full production-spec model. Meanwhile, reports suggest Bajaj is preparing a sub-350cc version for India, following a strategy similar to what it adopted with the Triumph 350cc range, aimed at better taxation alignment and wider market appeal.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Undercuts 125cc Motorcycles In Spain On Price

Much like its India debut, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has been priced aggressively in Spain. At EUR 4,499, it undercuts several 125cc motorcycles sold in the country, including the KTM 125 Duke, which retails for EUR 5,299. In India, the motorcycle is currently priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), positioning it as one of the most affordable 400cc motorcycles on sale. This pricing strategy allows Bajaj to offer significantly higher displacement and performance at a comparable or lower price point, giving the NS400Z a strong value advantage in the European market.

Spain-Spec Model Continues With MRF Zapper Tyres

While the Spain-spec Pulsar NS400Z remains mechanically similar to the Indian version, there are notable differences in cycle components. The motorcycle sold in Spain continues to run on MRF Zapper tyres, featuring a 140-section rear tyre. In contrast, the updated India-spec model now gets Apollo Alpha H1 tyres with a wider 150-section rear, offering improved grip and a sportier stance.

Also Read - Top 5 Reasons To Buy Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Over Yamaha XSR155

Engine and Hardware Details: Slightly Lower Output Than Indian Model

Powering the Pulsar NS400Z in Spain is the familiar KTM-derived 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. In this specification, the engine produces 40 Hhp and 35 Nm of torque. However, it misses out on the recent 3 Hp power bump introduced on the India-spec model, which comes via a more aggressive Sport riding mode. Aside from this difference, the overall hardware package remains largely unchanged.

Why India Is Expecting The 350cc Pulsar NS400Z?

Even as the 400cc Pulsar expands globally, attention in India has shifted to a new 350cc version of the NS400Z, which Bajaj is reportedly developing. According to reports, the upcoming motorcycle will retain the same design, nameplate and NS400Z graphics, ensuring visual continuity with the current model.

Leaked engine specifications suggest the India-bound version will feature a 349.13cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing 40.6 Hp and 33.2 Nm. Compared to the existing NS400Z, this represents a marginal drop of just 2.4 Hp and 1.8 Nm, meaning real-world performance is expected to remain largely similar.

Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Explains Right Use Of Turn Indicators In New Road Safety Video

Pricing Logic And GST Advantage Explained

Interestingly, despite the lower displacement, the upcoming 350cc Pulsar NS400Z may not see a price reduction. Bajaj has historically absorbed GST impacts instead of passing them on to customers, effectively pricing its motorcycles as if they were already in a lower tax slab. With the displacement now genuinely falling under that bracket, Bajaj would no longer need to absorb the cost difference - allowing the bike to retain similar pricing. That said, current figures are based on dealer quotes, and official pricing will only be confirmed at launch.