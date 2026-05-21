Fiat's Video Draws Comparison With Bajaj Chetak's Advertisement: Copy Or Inspiration?

Fiat, the Italian carmaker, has recently launched a promotional video for its Grande Panda electric car. Shared on YouTube, the video shows a man stranded on an island who discovers and uses the EV for his survival. Although intended to market the vehicle, the video's storyline closely resembles that of an advertisement released by Bajaj Auto for promoting their electric scooter, the Chetak.

Advertisement's Plot

The Fiat video follows a simple survival narrative, using the island setting to highlight the practical usefulness of the electric car in an unusual environment. In the ad, the vehicle becomes more than a mode of transport and is presented as a tool that helps the protagonist adapt and move around. The Bajaj Chetak campaign used a similar premise, also placing its product in an isolated setting to underline the scooter's versatility and everyday utility.

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Social Media's Reaction

The video promoting the Bajaj Chetak was released eight months ago, while the advertisement for the Grande Panda was launched much later. After the release of the Grande Panda ad, some influencers on social media called it an act of borrowing the idea. Meanwhile, others called it creative inspiration. Here are both advertisements for reference.

In the age of social media, such comparisons spread quickly, especially when two campaigns from different markets appear to use the same creative idea. That leaves room for interpretation.

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Bajaj Chetak vs Fiat Grande Panda

While Bajaj Chetak and Fiat Grande Panda are two completely different products in different markets, the one common thread that joins them is an electric powertrain. In the automotive world, vehicles have always been judged for their reliability and usefulness. The recent growth of EVs in the market has also added driving range to the list of concerns. The advertisement focuses on these aspects, which seem to be common between the two vehicles.Baj