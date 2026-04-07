Top 5 Reasons To Buy Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Over Yamaha XSR155

The neo-retro motorcycles are enjoying a strong cult among buyers. Primarily, they are able to connect buyers with the old-school charm of motorcycles, at least with the styling. Secondly, these bikes are a tad bit more flavourful than the modern tools, because of their engine architecture - typically a long-stroke motor. Two key rivals in this segment, under the Rs 2 lakh price bracket, are - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Yamaha XSR155. Now these motorcycles are same breed but differently engineered. But why should you buy the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 over the Yamaha XSR155? Read on to find out.

Softer Suspension

One of the biggest advantages of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is its softer suspension tuning, which is better suited to broken city roads and highways alike. In comparison, the Yamaha XSR155 has a stiffer suspension setup, designed more for spirited riding. While that improves handling, it compromises comfort over potholes and uneven surfaces - an area where the Hunter clearly scores.

Long Stroke Engine

The Hunter 350's 349cc long-stroke engine is tuned for strong low- and mid-range torque, making everyday riding effortless. Long-stroke motors allow riders to access the torque curve easily without frequent gear changes. The XSR155's short-stroke, high-revving engine feels sportier but demands higher revs to extract performance. While the Hunter 350 runs on a 5-speed gearbox, the tall gearing doesn't make you miss the 6th gear available on the Yamaha XSR155.

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Lower Seat Height

With a seat height of 790 mm, the Hunter 350 is far more approachable for shorter riders. The Yamaha XSR155 sits taller at around 810 mm, which may feel intimidating in stop-and-go traffic. For daily commuting, the Hunter offers better confidence and ease of control.

Low RPM Tractability

Thanks to its higher torque output and relaxed gearing, the Hunter 350 is more tractable at low RPMs. You don't need to rev it hard in traffic, unlike the XSR155, which feels alive only when pushed. This makes the Hunter more forgiving and rider-friendly.

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More Affordable Starting Point

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at around Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom), undercutting the Yamaha XSR155, priced at roughly Rs 1.50 lakh. That price difference makes the Hunter a more value-driven proposition in the neo-retro space.