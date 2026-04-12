Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Modified By Japanese Is Roadster's 'Bad Boy' Alter Ego

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been one of the brand's best-selling motorcycles. First launched in 2022, the Hunter 350 has been enjoying widespread popularity among Indian buyers, thanks to its retro-modern roadster appeal, modern features, and affordable positioning. Recently, the brand also launched a new base-premium variant of the Hunter 350, with more features and fresh colour options.

What caught our attention is a modified version of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 by Japan-based K-Speed bike customization shop. For this modification of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, K-Speed leaned heavily on the cafe-racer style, bringing quite heavy customization to the roadster.

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Compared to the stock Hunter 350's simple roadster-style rear section, this custom build gets a complete cafe racer-inspired transformation. The biggest highlight is the single-seat setup with a pronounced rear cowl, replacing the standard flatter split-seat design. The rear subframe appears to be shortened, giving the bike a tighter, more aggressive tail profile. Its bulky stock mudguard and grab rail have been removed, making way for a cleaner tail-tidy setup with a smaller integrated tail lamp. Sharper side panel carvings near the engine section further enhance the rugged look.

Together, these changes give the Hunter 350 a classic cafe racer stance with a far more premium and head-turning visual appeal. It also gets larger balloon tyres, different headlights, a low-set handlebar, which promise a more leaned seating posture.

Based on the Hunter 350, the modified version is powered by the 349-cc, J-Series, air-cooled engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch.

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Enthusiasts can order the K-SPEED HT-SSF cafe Seat & Subframe for their Royal Enfield Hunter 350 by visiting the official website. However, motorcycle modification in the country comes with its own set of challenges, including strict RTO regulations against structural changes, mandatory ARAI approvals, Insurance Invalidation, and more.