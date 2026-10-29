Aston Martin Valhalla Spider Open-Top Car Hits 350 Kmph, Makes 1064 HP

Aston Martin has revealed the Valhalla Spider, its fastest open-top production car yet. Despite losing its roof, the plug-in hybrid supercar retains the Valhalla Coupe's 1,064 hp output and can reach an electronically limited 350 kmph with the top down. The new model is scheduled to make its debut at the Concours at Wynn in Las Vegas.

Aston Martin Valhalla Spider: Powertrain

At the heart of the Spider sits the same 4.0-litre flat-plane-crank twin-turbo V8 found in the Coupe, producing 816 hp and 868 Nm on its own. Aston Martin says this equates to 204 hp per litre, the highest specific output of any combustion engine it has built.

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Three electric motors and a 6.1 kWh battery add another 247 hp, bringing combined output to 1,064 hp and 1,100 Nm. Two motors drive the front axle with electric torque vectoring, while the third is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox to assist the V8 at the rear.

There is no mechanical link between the front and rear axles. Aston Martin's Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control manages power delivery to each wheel, while the electric motors also handle reverse gear, the transmission itself has none.

Aston Martin Valhalla Spider: Top Speed

The Spider comes with a removable black fabric roof as standard, though this limits top speed to 200 kmph when fitted. An optional carbon-fibre hard-top unlocks the full 350 kmph figure, and in the US market the hard-top is standard equipment.

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To make open-top running viable at high speed, Aston Martin has added a clip-in wind deflector that directs air over the occupants and towards the reprofiled roof-mounted scoop. With the fabric roof in place, the deflector folds into three sections and stows in new 15-litre compartments built into the sills.

Active aerodynamics have been recalibrated for both roof-on and roof-off driving. The rear wing rises by 255 mm in Race mode, a concealed front wing works alongside it, and Aston Martin claims over 600 kg of downforce with the roof fitted.

Aston Martin Valhalla Spider: Hardware

The Spider uses a carbon-fibre tub developed by Aston Martin Performance Technologies, the consulting arm of Aston's F1 operation. Upper and lower sections are moulded using resin transfer moulding and autoclave processes derived from Formula 1, paired with aluminium subframes at both ends.

Suspension comes from pushrod double-wishbones at the front and adaptive Bilstein dampers. Carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, with 410 mm discs up front and 390 mm at the rear.

The car measures 4,728 mm long, 2,208 mm wide and 1,233 mm tall, with a 2,760 mm wheelbase. It rides on 20-inch forged wheels at the front and 21-inch units at the rear, wrapped in bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres.

Aston Martin Valhalla Spider: Interior

Inside, carbon-fibre Touring seats come standard, designed for comfort and easier entry with the roof on. Buyers wanting more lateral support can specify the Coupe's carbon-fibre seats at no extra cost.

The cabin gets a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, a digital rearview mirror and Alcantara trim. A Bowers & Wilkins audio system is optional, while safety tech includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane-keeping assist and driver monitoring.

Aston Martin's Q division offers tinted carbon-fibre finishes in Podium Green, Teal and Bronze, along with custom liveries and interior material combinations. Ten liveries are available, five of which are exclusive to the hard-top version.