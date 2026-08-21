Screams, Body On Road: Moment After Aston Martin Runs Over Hyderabad Woman

Stop, stop, a man is desperately heard saying while knocking on the bright red Aston Martin that had just knocked down and killed a 26-year-old woman who had stepped out for lunch in Hyderabad, shows a video.

A short distance away, the woman is lying flat on the road in a pool of blood. A woman, next to her, is screaming wildly in pain at the sight, the disturbing video shows.

The Aston Martin driver steps out, walks up to the woman and then returns to his car to get his phone.

The victim, Bharati Mukhi, from Mayurbhanj in Odisha, was crossing the road to return to work when the allegedly speeding Aston Martin rammed her.

She sustained severe bleeding injuries to her head and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, police said.

Based on a complaint, Madhapur Police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

During the investigation, police identified the alleged driver as Lingameneni Sanjush, 21, son of businessman and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Party Rajya Sabha MP Lingameneni Ramesh.

Police conducted drunk-driving and drug tests on the accused and collected his blood samples, which were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. The vehicle involved in the accident was also seized.

Further investigation is underway and police are awaiting the post-mortem examination (PME) report, police said.

Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch Sridhar asserted that a notice has been served on the accused. He has not been arrested as the offence is bailable and carries a maximum punishment of less than seven years, the officer said.

Anandini Mukhi, mother of Bharati, said that when the COVID-19 lockdown derailed her studies, her daughter did not give up. Driven by a fierce determination to uplift her family, she moved to Hyderabad to work as a sales executive at the Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall, she said.