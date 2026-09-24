2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class India Launch Set For October 5

Mercedes-Benz India is set to launch the facelifted 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, slightly over six months after its global debut in March. The ultra-luxury sedan receives visual, technological and powertrain upgrades aligned with the new S-Class, along with expanded personalisation options and enhanced rear-seat comfort, reinforcing its position at the apex of the brand's portfolio.

Exterior Design And Maybach-Specific Touches

The updated Maybach S-Class retains its signature vertical-slat grille, now around 20 per cent larger and framed by LED illumination. An illuminated Mercedes star sits on the bonnet above the grille, while an illuminated 'Maybach' wordmark is positioned above the slats. The lower air dams feature a mesh pattern formed by tiny Maybach logos, echoing the treatment seen on the Maybach SL.

Also Read: BMW Teases New Roadster For Launch: Is It F 450 R?

New, larger headlights incorporate three-pointed star daytime running lamps, while the tail-lamps adopt the same star-themed LED signature as the standard S-Class. The Maybach logo on the D-pillar is now illuminated. The sedan remains 180mm longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class and is offered with new forged alloy wheels in 20- and 21-inch sizes, featuring multi-spoke designs and a counterweighted Mercedes logo that stays upright as the wheels rotate.

Interior Technology And Personalisation

Inside, the Maybach S-Class adopts the S-Class-style Superscreen layout, comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger. A new electrical and electronic (E&E) architecture with four high-performance computers underpins the vehicle's screens, safety systems and driving dynamics.

Also Read: Delhi Police Helps Family With Kid, Women Stuck On Flyover, Internet Showers Praise

Personalisation has been expanded through the Manufaktur programme, with additional exterior colours, two-tone paint combinations and more extensive leather upholstery options, including lower cabin areas around the footwell. For the first time on a Maybach, a leather-free vegan upholstery option with a unique design is available. Rear seats recline up to 43 degrees (versus 38 degrees in the standard S-Class) and feature heating, ventilation, and massage functions. Two individual smartphone-style remotes replace the earlier tablet controller, allowing rear passengers to operate various functions.

Powertrain Options And Expected India Specification

Internationally, the new Maybach S-Class is offered with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The S 580 receives an upgraded 4.0-litre V8 with a flat-plane crank, producing 537 hp and 750 Nm. Some markets also get the S 580e plug-in hybrid, which pairs a 3.0-litre inline-six with a 163 hp electric motor and a 22 kWh battery, delivering a combined 585 hp and 750 Nm, and an electric-only range of up to 98 km. The top-spec S 680 is offered with either a V12 or a more powerful version of the V8, depending on the market.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar OG Got Better, But Here Are 5 Features We Wish It Got

For India, the S 580 is the most likely candidate, potentially with the 612 hp, 850 Nm version of the 4.0-litre V8 if the S 680 badge is used. The current Mercedes-Maybach S 580 is priced at Rs 2.87 crore (ex-showroom) before options.