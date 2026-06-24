Rights Group Objects To NCERT Kannada Textbook, Alleges Cultural And Ideological Imposition

The People's Forum for Right to Education (PAFRE) has strongly objected to the newly introduced NCERT Class 6 Kannada textbook R3, alleging that it promotes cultural and ideological imposition while ignoring Karnataka's linguistic and cultural diversity.

In a press statement issued, PAFRE said the textbook lacks representation of Karnataka's rich social and cultural landscape, including the folklore, literature, and lifestyles of Coastal Karnataka, North Karnataka, Malnad, and Old Mysuru regions.

The organisation argued that the textbook is not designed in a manner suitable for the curiosity and learning needs of Class 6 students. It claimed that the content, illustrations, activities, and stories are inadequate and that the narration carries a preachy tone rather than an engaging educational approach.

PAFRE also questioned why the textbook has been named 'Krishna', alleging that NCERT has increasingly introduced mythology and religious themes into school education following the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It pointed out that earlier textbooks carried names such as 'Mridula' for Class 3 and 'Krishna' for Class 6, and described the move as an attempt at the "saffronisation" of education.

According to the organisation, Karnataka's identity is rooted in the ideas and contributions of literary and social icons such as Pampa, Kuvempu, Karanth and Basavanna. It argued that giving the textbook a religiously associated name sidelines local cultural and intellectual traditions.

The group further raised concerns over a lesson on nutrition and health, claiming that it promotes a vegetarian-centric narrative. It noted that illustrations depicting balanced meals include foods such as ragi mudde, roti, rice, vegetables, milk and fruits, while omitting eggs, fish and meat.

PAFRE alleged that the textbook presents vegetarian food as the primary model of balanced nutrition and ignores the dietary practices of large sections of Karnataka's population. It questioned the exclusion of foods commonly consumed across the state, including fish in coastal regions, meat-based dishes in North Karnataka and other traditional non-vegetarian foods.

Calling the approach "cultural imposition through education," the organisation demanded immediate revisions to the textbook.

Among its key demands are: