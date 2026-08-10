Sawan Shivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Significance And How To Observe The Festival

- Sawan Shivratri 2026 will be observed on Tuesday, August 11 during the Hindu month of Shravan
- Devotees fast, visit Shiva temples, and offer milk, water, belpatra, and flowers to the Shivling
- Char Prahar puja timings span from 7:04 PM on August 11 to 5:49 AM on August 12
Sawan Shivratri 2026: Sawan Shivratri is one of the most important occasions dedicated to Lord Shiva and is observed during the Hindu month of Shravan. Devotees observe a fast, visit Shiva temples, and offer prayers and traditional items such as milk, water, belpatra, and flowers to the Shivling. It's also the day most Kanwariyas conclude their yatra and offer the sacred Ganga jal to Shivling.
In 2026, Sawan Shivratri will be observed on Tuesday, August 11.
According to Hindu belief, worshipping Shiva during this month is especially auspicious, and Shivratri is regarded as an important opportunity for devotees to seek his blessings.
Many devotees believe that observing the Shivratri fast and offering prayers with devotion can bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual well-being. Married women and unmarried women may also observe the fast with traditional beliefs related to marital happiness and finding a suitable partner.
Sawan Shivratri 2026 Puja Timings
According to the calendar, the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha will begin at 4:53 am on August 11, 2026, and end at 1:51 am on August 12.
Char Prahar Puja Timings
On the night of Sawan Shivratri, it is traditional to worship Lord Shiva in 4 watches:
- First Prahar: 7:04 PM to 9:45 pm, August 11
- Second Prahar: 9:45 PM to 12:26 am, August 12
- Third Prahar: 12:26 AM to 3:07 am, August 12
- Fourth Prahar: 3:07 AM to 5:49 am, August 12
Auspicious Timings for Jalabhishek
- Brahma Muhurta: 5:23 am to 6:00 am
- Abhijit Muhurta: 12:06 pm to 12:58 pm (Considered one of the most auspicious times of the day)
- Evening, Sandhya/Godhuli. Time: 9:13 pm to 9:32 pm
Siddhi Yoga will last until 6:51 pm on this day, after which Vyatipat Yoga will begin.
How is Sawan Shivratri celebrated?
Devotees commonly begin the day with an early bath and visit a Shiva temple. The Shivling is worshipped with offerings including water, Ganga jal, milk, belpatra, flowers, fruits, honey, dhatura, and other traditional offerings. Many devotees chant Om Namah Shivaya and perform Shiva puja during the night. Some observe a nirjala fast, while others consume fruits, milk, or specific fasting foods.
The Shivling is often bathed during the puja, symbolising devotion and purification.
Sawan Shivratri and Maha Shivratri: What is the difference?
Sawan Shivratri and Maha Shivratri are separate occasions. Maha Shivratri, observed in the month of Phalguna, is considered the major annual Shivratri festival. Sawan Shivratri, meanwhile, falls during the sacred month of Shravan and holds special importance for Shiva devotees.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world