Sawan Shivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Significance And How To Observe The Festival

Sawan Shivratri 2026: Sawan Shivratri is one of the most important occasions dedicated to Lord Shiva and is observed during the Hindu month of Shravan. Devotees observe a fast, visit Shiva temples, and offer prayers and traditional items such as milk, water, belpatra, and flowers to the Shivling. It's also the day most Kanwariyas conclude their yatra and offer the sacred Ganga jal to Shivling.

In 2026, Sawan Shivratri will be observed on Tuesday, August 11.

According to Hindu belief, worshipping Shiva during this month is especially auspicious, and Shivratri is regarded as an important opportunity for devotees to seek his blessings.

Many devotees believe that observing the Shivratri fast and offering prayers with devotion can bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual well-being. Married women and unmarried women may also observe the fast with traditional beliefs related to marital happiness and finding a suitable partner.

Sawan Shivratri 2026 Puja Timings

According to the calendar, the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha will begin at 4:53 am on August 11, 2026, and end at 1:51 am on August 12.

Char Prahar Puja Timings

On the night of Sawan Shivratri, it is traditional to worship Lord Shiva in 4 watches:

First Prahar: 7:04 PM to 9:45 pm, August 11

Second Prahar: 9:45 PM to 12:26 am, August 12

Third Prahar: 12:26 AM to 3:07 am, August 12

Fourth Prahar: 3:07 AM to 5:49 am, August 12

Auspicious Timings for Jalabhishek

Brahma Muhurta: 5:23 am to 6:00 am

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:06 pm to 12:58 pm (Considered one of the most auspicious times of the day)

Evening, Sandhya/Godhuli. Time: 9:13 pm to 9:32 pm

Siddhi Yoga will last until 6:51 pm on this day, after which Vyatipat Yoga will begin.

How is Sawan Shivratri celebrated?

Devotees commonly begin the day with an early bath and visit a Shiva temple. The Shivling is worshipped with offerings including water, Ganga jal, milk, belpatra, flowers, fruits, honey, dhatura, and other traditional offerings. Many devotees chant Om Namah Shivaya and perform Shiva puja during the night. Some observe a nirjala fast, while others consume fruits, milk, or specific fasting foods.

The Shivling is often bathed during the puja, symbolising devotion and purification.

Sawan Shivratri and Maha Shivratri: What is the difference?

Sawan Shivratri and Maha Shivratri are separate occasions. Maha Shivratri, observed in the month of Phalguna, is considered the major annual Shivratri festival. Sawan Shivratri, meanwhile, falls during the sacred month of Shravan and holds special importance for Shiva devotees.