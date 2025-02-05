2025 KTM 250 Adventure Launched At Rs 2.60 Lakh: Key Highlights

PUNE: KTM on Wednesday launched the 250 Adventure in India at Rs 2,59,850 (ex-showroom). The 250 Adventure shares styling, parts and underpinnings with the recently introduced 390 Adventure. Here are the key highlights of the entry-level adventure-touring offering from KTM:

Engine:

The 250 Adventure borrows the 249-cc, liquid-cooled motor from the naked version. The engine generates 30.5 horsepower and 25 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Hardware:

The engine is aided by electronic aids like ride-by-wire, bidirectional quick shifter and slipper clutch. The suspension components are new as well. KTM 250 Adventure features a non-adjustable WP APEX 43 mm big-piston USD fork with 200 mm of travel, with a WP APEX Emulsion shock absorber with 205 mm of travel. The preload is 10-step adjustable with a tool. The ground clearance and seat height read 227 mm and 825 mm respectively.



KTM 250 Adventure offers a ground clearance of 227 mm

KTM says the 250 Adventure is better suited for road-focused adventures with occasional off-road use. The motorcycle comes with 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) cast wheels, fitted with tubeless tires. The anchoring duties are taken care of by bigger Bybre brakes with dual-channel ABS. It also gets a selectable offroad ABS mode.

The new 5-inch TFT display now comes with turn-by-turn navigation. The Adventure 250 features rally-inspired LED lighting. The fuel tank capacity is 14.5 litres.

KTM also launched the higher-capacity 390 Adventure and Adventure X in India.