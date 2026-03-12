KTM Introduces 4-Year Warranty For All Road-Legal Motorcycles Overseas

KTM, the renowned Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, has introduced a significant enhancement to its customer support offerings. Effective for model year 2025 and beyond, the company now provides a four-year Premium Manufacturer's Warranty on every road-legal motorcycle sold in Europe. This move doubles the previous standard two-year coverage and signals KTM's renewed commitment to rider confidence amid its ongoing recovery.

The warranty covers an extensive lineup, spanning Adventure, Dual Sport, Naked, Super Sport, Sports Tourer, and SuperMoto categories. It applies to engines from 125cc to 1,350cc, including both single and twin-cylinder configurations. Notably, this benefit extends to sub-400cc single-cylinder models, as well as multi-cylinder variants manufactured elsewhere. Track-only models and dirt bikes remain excluded from the programme.

A key feature of this initiative is its portability. The warranty attaches directly to the motorcycle, not the individual owner. Should ownership transfer within the four years, the remaining coverage seamlessly passes to the new rider. To qualify for the full duration, owners must adhere strictly to the official service schedule at authorised KTM dealers. This ensures the bike receives timely maintenance, preserving warranty validity.

European customers receive an extra layer of support through the Service Activated Roadside Assistance (SARA) programme. Each annual service at an authorised dealer extends roadside assistance for up to 12 months or until the next service interval. This provision offers substantial peace of mind, particularly for long-distance riders tackling diverse terrains on KTM's versatile machines.

This announcement comes at a pivotal time for KTM. The brand faced global challenges in recent years, but recent developments, including Bajaj Auto's majority stake in Pierer Mobility AG, have stabilised operations.

By extending warranty protection and assistance, KTM aims to bolster its appeal in a competitive market. Industry observers view this as a strategic step to foster loyalty among European enthusiasts, who value reliability in high-performance street bikes.